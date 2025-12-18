Doctor Does A Friend A Favor, But When He Later Asks To Borrow Money, The Friend Expects To Be Paid Back Right Away

If a friend does you a favor, does that mean that you owe them a favor?

If a friend doesn’t charge you for something that would normally cost a lot, should you be willing to let them borrow money from you and not expect them pay you back?

The person in this story was in this situation when a doctor friend did a favor for him. Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong for making a big deal about loaning his friend money.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for asking my money which I loaned to a friend back? I met a old school friend about a year back in my gym, we just talked and everything was fine. And then I got to know that he is a doctor, so i asked him whether I could bring my mom to the hospital where he works, for injections which she had to get monthly twice for a year straight. I offered to pay his fee but he said its fine.

Now the friend wants to borrow money.

Suddenly one day, he asks for Money saying his relative is getting a surgery and needs it. It was about 20k INR and I agreed to give it to him on a condition that he would pay me back within a month, which he did. Later he asked for 5k INR and this time he is not returning it. Its been three months and I have been reaching out to him monthly once, asking if he has money. He said his employer isnt paying him salary and he doesnt have any.

They’re not so sure that the friend doesn’t have money.

But I can see him at my gym, which i quit due to my budget, yet he is still continuing it(may be he paid for a year or so). But then i realised that he is going to a lot of paid events. But whenever i message him, he leaves me on read and doesn’t lift my calls. I know its a small amount but it still hurts to be played a fool and I am on a tight budget as it is.

He finally got his money back.

So today I lost my cool called him, and I said ‘I am coming to see you.’ I met him and demanded my money back and I wasn’t listening to his stories any more. He paid it but made me feel little, he was like ‘its just 5k INR whats worng with you.’ I just said thank you and left

They’re not sure if they did the right thing or not.

But i feel bad and guilty Just need to hear your thoughts, am i a jerk? He did help me, so should I have let the 5k slide

According to a quick Google serach, 5k INR is about $56 USD, so it really isn’t that much. But if you’re on a tight budget, you’re on a tight budget.

Let’s see how Reddit felt about this story.

