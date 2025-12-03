Driver Let Go Of His Car Along With The CDs After A Vehicular Accident, But When He Asked The New Owner For The CDs, He Refused To Give Them Back

Sometimes, karma comes back faster than you think.

This man bought some CDs to go with his brand-new car.

But his car got damaged, and he had to let it go.

But when he wanted to get his CDs back, the new owner refused to give them back.

I’m quite attached to it Some years back, I bought myself a new car. I’m not normally into possessions. But it was nice to have something that I did need that hadn’t been previously owned by someone else. On the first week I owned it, I bought some aftermarket car mats and seat covers to bling it up.

This man and his wife got into a car accident, and the car was damaged.

The following weekend, my wife and I grabbed a couple of CDs and jumped in the car to go for a drive out of town. We were going along a long sweeping bend on a country road when we hit something on the road. The front tire instantly shredded. As the car was front-wheel drive, I lost control. We spun off the road. Fortunately, we weren’t hurt, but the car was badly damaged.

The car got towed away to the yard.

They got paid by their insurance company and got a new car.

Sometime later, I got a call from my insurance agent to tell me that it wasn’t worth repairing. And that they would pay me out. All good. We got a replacement car shortly after. I picked it up and then remembered about the CDs and mats that were still in the original car. As we had bought them separately from the car.

He asked his insurance agent if he could get his CDs back, but the new owner didn’t want to return them.

I rang the agent to see if we could get them back. The agent made inquiries and rang us back. The car had since been on-sold. He contacted the new owner, who said that “he had grown attached to the items and wanted to keep them.” I was more annoyed at the new owner’s arrogant attitude than losing my stuff, but it wasn’t worth getting worked up about.

The new owner then asked if they could have the spare key.

Then, a few weeks later, the agent rang me back. The new owner was asking if I still had the spare key. It was one of those transponder things and was quite expensive. I looked around and found it.

So, he gave them the same response.

Then, I took great pleasure in telling the agent that: “I had grown attached to the key and I wanted to keep it.” We both had a laugh. He rang the new owner back with the news, and I threw the key in the rubbish.

Sometimes, you gotta do exactly what they did to you.

