Driver Watched A Woman Dent His Car And Walk Away Pretending As If Nothing Happened, So He Covered Her Vehicle In Stickers And Watched From A Distance

Some actions don’t feel petty until someone practically begs you to get creative.

So, what would you do if you watched someone hit your car, but when you asked for their information, they walked off like it never happened?

Would you just let it go because your car is a mess anyway? Or would you find some other way to get even with them?

In the following story, one driver finds himself in this scenario and can’t let it go because of principle.

Here’s what happened.

Hope you like stickers. My first car was a Chevy Aveo, a little putt-putt car that I could fill up for maybe $20, and I beat that car into the ground because I bought it brand new and fully paid it off. At the end of its life, it was missing door handles, the gas door cover, you name it. A few days before I was gonna sell it to one of those Cash4Cars dealers, I happened to get in a little scuffle with a woman in a parking lot.

At first, he tried to be polite.

She parked SO close to my passenger side door that she dented it when she got out, and got her red paint on the side mirror, which she also cracked. She was very heavy set, so I know she was leaning into her door when she got out, hence the damage. I was literally sitting in the car as she did it. At first, I was polite and said something like, “Ma’am, you just dented my car with your door, we should exchange insurance, please.” And she just kept walking away, like she did nothing. She kept ignoring me, calling her out as she waddled away, and I know she was ignoring me, because she kept looking back at me and waving me off.

By this point, he was too frustrated to let it go.

Well, that didn’t fly with me, so I followed her in the store, ready for a showdown, but instead I found one of those sticker machines for like $0.50 with the ugliest stickers you can imagine. I bought a bunch and just went to town sticking them all over her car, the windshield, and especially her driver’s side door. Moved my car over about three rows and parked between some other cars because I wanted to see her face when she saw the stickers. I was probably waiting like half an hour, but it was worth it. She was cussing and throwing the biggest hissy fit of her life as she walked around her car, finding sticker after sticker. Idc if my car looked beat up, it’s not an invitation to damage it further and not take accountability for it.

Eek! It’s easy to see why he did that, but he could’ve gotten in trouble.

It was funny, but pretty risky. You never know how someone is going to respond, so it’s always best to go the legal way.

