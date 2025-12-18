December 18, 2025 at 4:55 pm

‘Either I got older or…’ – Target Shopper Said That She Thinks Their Christmas Decorations Are Tacky

woman in target store

TikTok/@dbcarog

I haven’t been to a Target store in a little while, but, judging by this TikTokker’s viral video, they got some work to do.

Her name is Debbie and she didn’t hold back about how she feels about the Christmas decorations that her local store had for sale.

woman in a target store

TikTok/@dbcarog

Debbie showed viewers the Christmas decor on sale at her local Target…and let’s just say that she wasn’t impressed.

christmas decorations in store

TikTok/@dbcarog

In the video’s text overlay, Debbie wrote, “Either I got older or the Target holiday decor is getting tackier.”

decorations in target store

TikTok/@dbcarog

Take a look at the video.

@dbcarog

Idk 🤷‍♀️

♬ Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Darlene Love

Another TikTokker agreed with Emily.

In their video’ s caption, they wrote, “Tacky at next level.”

@ninielowescatandfriends

Tacky at next level@target

♬ original sound – Merry and Meow

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.



Another individual had the opposite reaction.



And this TikTok user is a fan…



Well, you can’t please everyone…

