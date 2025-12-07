Employee Bought $100 Worth Of Halloween Candy For A Work Event, But She Refused To Share The Leftovers With Another Department

Halloween trick-or-treat means sharing candy with others. But if you spent your own money on candy for a work event, would you want to keep the leftovers or share?

The employee in this story decided to keep the leftover candy, and an unnecessary drama erupted.

Now she’s wondering if she was wrong not to share.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not giving away the rest of the Halloween candy? My job had a Halloween event recently. So I (32F) purchased $100 worth of candy for. No one asked me to do it. But since I knew that we did not have the budget for the candy, I took it upon myself to purchase it. I did make it clear to my co-workers that if any candy was left over from the event, I would be taking it home.

Another department asked if they could have the leftover candies.

Well, the day of the event came, and everything went great. We were packing up to leave, and there was a bag of candy left over. Another department asked if they could have any leftover candy for another event they were having on Halloween. Apparently, a lot of other departments had donated their leftover candy.

This woman politely declined, and one of the employees made a cringy face.

I politely declined, gave no reason, and just said, “No, that’s okay,” and finished cleaning up our area. The other department seemed surprised, and one of them made a cringy face before walking back to their table. I mean, I paid for the candy, and Halloween candy isn’t cheap. Shouldn’t I be able to determine what happens to the rest?

Maybe an explanation would’ve helped.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Generosity is important, but so is learning to accept no as an answer.

