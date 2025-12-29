Employee Covered Her Boss’s $600 Last-Minute Flight Out Of Panic, But He’s Been Making Excuses For Not Reimbursing Her For Two Months Now

Bosses should never treat their employees like personal ATMs.

This woman paid $623 for her boss’s emergency flight.

But it has been two months, and his boss keeps dodging her reimbursement

So she’s stuck deciding whether to involve HR, take legal action, or accept that she was completely scammed.

Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

My boss made me pay for his $600 flight and it’s been 2 months with no reimbursement My boss called me from the airport in September saying his card was declined. He asked me to book his $623 flight on my personal card. He said he’d pay me back as soon as he landed. That was September 12th.

This woman kept getting excuses from her boss.

It’s now November 13th. I’ve asked him six times and kept getting excuses. “I’ll Venmo you this week,” but he never did. “Send me the receipt again,” which I did, and nothing happened. “I’m waiting for my expense report to process.”

His boss even told her she was being pushy about it.

Last week he said, “You’re being really pushy about this.” I’m being pushy? It’s $623 and it’s been two months. I make around $52k a year. This is basically my entire discretionary budget for a month.

She knew he had the money, but he wasn’t paying her back.

The worst part is that I saw him expense it to the company. He already got reimbursed. He has the money. He’s just not paying me back.

Now, she’s clueless as to what else she should do.

Do I go to HR? Small claims court? Do I just accept I got scammed by my own boss? I feel so stupid. But he’s my boss and he was in a panic and I was trying to help. And I didn’t want to get fired.

Looks like she got scammed by her boss.

