Employee Didn’t Invite A Coworker To Her Wedding, So The Coworker Reported Her To HR For “Exclusion” And Now Treats Her With Ongoing Passive Aggression

Some coworkers blur the line between friendly and entitled so fast that you barely see it coming.

So, what would you do if a coworker you barely speak to assumed she should be invited to your wedding, and then, when she found out she wasn’t, she dragged HR into it as if they could intervene in your personal life?

Would you laugh it off? Or would you do your best to avoid her?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and didn’t see any of it coming.

Here’s what happened.

Coworker told HR I was being exclusive… for not inviting her to my wedding There’s a woman in my office who I’m friendly with, but not close to. We’ve had small talk here and there, nothing deep. No lunches together. No real outside-of-work connection. She found out I was getting married and asked when the wedding was. Then she straight up asked if she was invited. I kinda laughed and said, “Oh no, it’s really small. Just close friends and family.” I didn’t think anything of it.

Then, she had to attend an HR meeting.

She got quiet and a little cold after that, but I figured, okay, maybe awkward moment, whatever. Fast forward a few days later, I get a meeting invite from HR. It turns out she filed a complaint saying I was being “exclusive” and “creating a hostile environment by leaving people out.”

HR was very confused.

Because I didn’t invite her. To my wedding. That I’m paying for. That isn’t even work-related. So I had to sit in this HR meeting and explain that I’m not required to invite coworkers I barely know to my literal wedding. That it’s a personal event. That it has nothing to do with work or who’s in the office. HR honestly looked just as confused as I was. They basically said, “Yep, okay, thanks,” and closed the case.

Now, she’s very standoffish.

But now she acts super passive-aggressive toward me. Like side-eyes, little digs when I walk by. Still bringing it up in these weird sarcastic comments like, “Some people are so inclusive these days.” I can’t believe she actually thought HR could… what, make me invite her? Some people really do think they’re the main character.

Yikes! That woman took it a little too far.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit can relate to this story.

That woman needs to get a grip.

You can’t force someone to invite you to their wedding, and you should never try!

