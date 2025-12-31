Employee Is Accused Of Bragging About Having Nothing To Do, So She Sets The Record Straight And Wonders Why Her Boss Started The Conversation At All
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Work can get uncomfortable fast when someone decides you said something you don’t remember saying.
So, what would you do if your boss pulled you aside and accused you of bragging about having nothing to do, even though you stay busy and regularly ask for more work?
Would you ignore the comments and move on? Or would you defend yourself and wonder what the conversation was meant to solve?
In the following story, one employee finds themselves in this predicament and is left confused by the whole thing.
Here’s what happened.
Boss accused me of bragging about not having work to do.
This morning, my boss came into my office, acting awkward, no greeting, and said that our OM told her I’d been making comments like I’m “all caught up” and “have nothing to do.”
She even laughed a little as she said it, which made it feel unsettling.
I was caught off guard because I never said that. I stay busy every day, keep a to-do list, and consistently ask my boss if she needs help. The closest I’ve ever said is something like, “It’s going good! I’m getting caught up!” — always meant positively. I avoid complaining because it’s not productive.
The boss reminded them that there’s always work to do.
I asked her when these comments were supposedly made, and she couldn’t tell me.
Her tone was frustrated, as if she already assumed I was bragging about having nothing to do.
She also mentioned the OM suggested maybe she, “Give me more to do” and pointed out a thick stack of mail in her office, adding, “There’s always something to do,” which felt more like a lecture than helpful feedback.
Now, she wonders what that was all about.
I responded calmly, “I don’t remember saying anything like that. I apologize if something I said was misinterpreted, because that’s not what I intended. I always feel like our department is busy.”
She just said, “Okay,” and left, reminding me to inform her when my morning tasks were completed. She acted as if nothing had happened after this interaction.
I’m left wondering why this was necessary, what it was supposed to accomplish, and if I’m overreacting for feeling uneasy about the interaction. Why would someone attempt nonsensical conflict with their employee while also not even being prepared to have that conversation?
Yikes! It sounds like there was more to that than she actually said.
Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about what happened here.
Her boss is wrong for this.
Unless she had more thoughts on the subject, she should’ve stayed quiet.
