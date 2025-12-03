Employee Was Given Only One Pen On His First Day, So He Thought Of A Petty Revenge That Forced His Stingy Boss To Change The Rules

Sometimes, pettiness can make a strong statement.

This man had an incredibly stingy boss who only issued one pen per employee.

So he decided to play the game his own way, and his petty response eventually led to a positive change in the office.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

One more pen petty revenge My boss was so stingy—I swear this is true—that on your first day of work, you were given one pen. When you needed a replacement, you had to turn in the old, out-of-ink pen to get another. If you lost it, tough, you had to replace it. Most employees just rolled their eyes and bought their own pens.

This man started collecting free pens and used them at work.

Not me. I can be as petty as I need to be. I started collecting free giveaway pens for work. Joe’s Bail Bonds? My new work pen. Jack’s Gentlemen’s Club (complete with topless stripper imprint)? New work pen.

The free pens started disappearing.

My boss would give me “the look” when I used that pen in front of a customer, but he didn’t break. Eventually, I had a container of those pens on my desk. They started to disappear—a few at a time, and only the most offensive ones. After thinking about it for a few days, I decided pens were important. My boss said so. You must keep track of your pen because it would not be replaced.

He complained to everyone as he looked for his free pens.

So every time a pen went missing, I made a big stink. “Have you seen my stripper pen? Somebody took it. I have to find it!” I looked through all the desks. I complained to everyone: my boss, my co-workers, the customers. One day, I came to work and every employee had a pack of new pens on their desk.

Petty problems deserve petty solutions.

