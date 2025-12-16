Employee Works In A Company With “Wellness Pods” To Fix Burnout, But She Complains That They Are Not The Right Solution To The Actual Problems

Some companies offer “benefits” instead of solving the real problem.

This woman learned that her workplace installed pricey wellness pods where employees can nap and take a break.

But the real problem can’t be fixed with quick naps and 30-minute breaks.

Read the full story below to find out more.

My company installed “wellness pods” instead of hiring more staff My company just installed “wellness pods.” These are little sleep and meditation capsules you can crawl into when you’re burnt out. They made this big announcement like it’s the next innovative perk.

This woman and her colleagues are all burned out at work.

Here’s the kicker. We’re burned out because they refuse to hire more people. We’re understaffed and constantly stretched thin. Now, instead of fixing the actual problem, they spent $50k on high-tech nap coffins. So we can recharge and get back to the grind.

She thinks it was not a real solution.

I was taking a smoke earlier on my balcony while playing a few games on Grizzly’s Quest on my phone. I couldn’t stop thinking about how dystopian it is. Like, “Hey, we know we’re working you to exhaustion. So here’s a place to shut your eyes for 20 minutes before we send you right back into it.” This is what corporate wellness has become. Sleep at work so we can work more, and they sell it like it’s a benefit. Unreal.

It’s funny how they thought a nap pod could solve the real problem.

