Family Member Tried To Stop The Endless Gift Card Trading, But Their Simple Suggestion Started A Big Debate About Holiday Traditions

Gift-giving traditions can get complicated once a family is full of adults with their own lives and budgets.

So when one family member suggested buying gifts only for the kids, the pushback was surprisingly dramatic.

The ensuing argument made clear just how different everyone’s holiday expectations really were.

AITA for requesting Christmas presents for kids only I don’t have a huge family, but we are all adults with kids. I suggested this year we only get gifts for the kids, and though everyone agreed, I was met with some resistance.

But this family member feels like the current setup is pretty wasteful.

Not all the time, but most of the time, the adults were just swapping $50–$100 gift cards anyway. If I am buying $600 in gift cards and getting back $400–$600 in gift cards… I’d rather just have my original cash for bills and food… right?! AITA?

All of the adults just swapping the same money around doesn’t seem like the best approach.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe there’s a better way to give gifts for the adults.

This commenter concurs that Secret Santa can be a viable alternative.

Adults still deserve gifts too!

Getting gifts for only the kids doesn’t always seem fair to non-parents.

Saving a little money in this day and age isn’t something to be taken lightly.

They weren’t trying to cancel Christmas — they were just trying to make it work a little better for them.

