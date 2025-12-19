Father Bought Both Of His Daughters A Gift From The Toy Aisle, But His Ex Accused Him Of Favoritism When One Of The Gifts Was Bigger Than The Other

Raising kids in separate households often comes with misunderstandings, especially around fairness.

One father tried to make both his girls happy by buying them each gifts they wanted from the toy aisle.

But when his ex accused him of favoritism by getting one of the girls a bigger gift, he could hardly believe his generosity could be so misconstrued.

AITA for buying my younger daughter a bigger gift? I have two daughters: Kayla May (8f) from a previous relationship, and Sophia Joy (6f) from my current one. I had Kayla one weekend and all three of us went out.

At the store, both of the girls had their eyes on a special toy.

As we passed by a toy section, Kayla pointed out all the toys that she wanted. Sophia didn’t say much, but I could see her staring at a cooking set.

So this generous father decided to get each of them the toy they were looking at.

Yesterday, I surprised both of them with the toys they wanted. I got Kayla all the toys that she had picked, and I had bought Sophia the cooking set.

But soon, his ex found a way to twist the entire thing into something negative.

Kayla’s mom called me today and accused me of showing favoritism. She said that Kayla was upset because all the toys she wanted were small compared to the cooking set, which is much bigger in size. AITA?

It’s astounding how some people choose to get upset, even over something so seemingly positive.

What did Reddit have to say?

Sometimes, siblings will be siblings.

Kayla’s mom kinda dropped the ball on the parenting here.

This is just one of those things the kids will have to learn as they get older.

It’s important to nip this entitlement in the bud right now.

He showed good parenting that day by being generous with both of his kids.

His ex, on the other hand, could learn a thing or two.

