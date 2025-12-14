Father Refused His Teen’s Request For Fair Babysitting Pay, So He Hired Someone Else And Deepened The Rift With His Daughter

Peace between a parent and their child can be a fragile thing, especially during the turbulent teenage years.

One father had always depended on his 17-year-old daughter to babysit his four-year old.

But when she asked for more money for her work, her father bristled and hired a new babysitter for both kids — and that’s how matters went from bad to worse.

AITA for getting a babysitter for my 17 year old daughter? I currently have two children. A 17-year-old and a 4-year-old. My wife is currently in another country after her father passed away, and on some days I need to be at work physically since I am the manager of our branch. I usually go out during evenings, after her online school is done.

So far I was paying my daughter $12/hr to take care of my 4-year-old. A week ago, she asked for $17/hr. I feel like that is way too much, and I told her that. She simply refused, so I just hired another babysitter for $12/hr.

Now is where I might be the AH. I simply told the babysitter Amanda that she has complete authority over the house, and I told my daughter that she has to listen to Amanda.

I think this is completely fair; she’s still a minor living in my house, and she still has to follow rules of the most authoritative figure in the house. She just called me a jerk for doing that, and said I didn’t have to go all out. I understand why she might think I’m the AH, but I feel like this is the fairest way. So, AITA?

