Father Tells His Wife Her Teen Kids Are No Longer Welcome After They Bully His Daughter, But She Defends Them And Accuses Him Of Treating Her Children Unfairly

No one signs up for parenting to become a referee in their own home.

So, what would you do if your wife’s kids started bullying your only child and you felt powerless to stop it? Would you keep dealing with it to keep the peace?

Or would you reach your breaking point and finally give your wife an ultimatum, even if it risks your marriage?

In the following story, one father is stuck between protecting his child and keeping his wife happy.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for saying my stepkids are not welcome here anymore? I have a 14-year-old daughter; my wife has 2 kids, 15F and 17M. They have started bullying my daughter, and since I’m not allowed to discipline them, I told my wife that unless she manages to control her kids, they need to live with their dad and are not welcome here anymore. Keep in mind that I own the house, and I will not have an almost adult man bullying my kid.

She tried to turn it around on him, but it didn’t work.

She asked, “Would you do the same if they were your kids?” I said no, but I would teach them a lesson they would never forget. Unfortunately, they are not my kids. She thinks I’m in the wrong. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but she really needs to handle her kids.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think he should do.

According to this comment, his wife and her kids should leave.

Here’s an interesting thought.

For this reader, it’s hard not to wonder how the daughter is treated when he’s gone.

Another great point.

He needs to stand strong. His daughter is the most important thing. And if his wife can’t agree, maybe she should leave with her kids.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.