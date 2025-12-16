Former Coworker Left The Job But Not The Work Group Chat, So A Current Employee Kicked Her Out Of The Chat Months Later

Some people do not understand implicit group chat etiquette.

The salon employee in this story was wondering why her former coworker was still in the work group chat months after she left. So she finally kicked her out, but she’s unsure if she was being rude.

Read the full story below.

AITA for kicking out my EX-coworker from the team group chat? At the salon where I work, we have a group chat (on Snapchat) where we stay connected and share photos of our kids, talk about team events and coffee orders, things like that. Over the time that I’ve worked here, we’ve had multiple people leave for other jobs and opportunities, but they also remove themselves from the chat. It’s always been an understanding that the chat is for current employees. It’s never a big deal, you leave the job, you leave the chat.

This salon employee finally kicked their former coworker out of the group chat.

We had a coworker that left in May, and it was very civil. There wasn’t any bad blood, she was opening her own business, we were all happy for her. But here’s the thing, she never left the chat. For months she would continue to have opinions on things that don’t affect her anymore, new products, system updates, etc. Ma’am, why do you care?

It’s one thing not to leave the chat, but to comment on things is weird!

If it doesn’t concern you, just leave the group chat.

