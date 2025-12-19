Friends Laughed At An Embarrassing Video Of An Influencer’s Car Accident, But One Of The Guy’s Girlfriends Didn’t Think It Was Funny

Well, these two don’t sounds like a great match…

AITA for laughing with my friends at a video my girlfriend thought wasn’t funny? “I (34M) was hanging out with my friends at my place. All my friends are dudes so it was like a bro thing, but my girlfriend was also around but kind of doing her own thing. One of my friends showed us a video of a dumb streamer crashing her rented car in Japan apparently without a license and got arrested. We are all car dudes and it was painful to see an MR2 get wrecked. We laughed about it and started reading some of the funny comments and did make some jokes about women drivers. But it’s not that deep and just silly things we say when we hang around. Some also talked about their partner’s driving but I did not.

Later when they left my GF got mad at me and said I should have stopped them and been like “Actually, that’s not funny”. Like expecting me to be the lame one. That’s not how it works with the dynamic we have.

Besides she was there herself so if she wanted to be a buzzkill she could have done so herself. I think this is just because she is embarrassed that she herself bumped into another car in a parking lot recently and a couple of months ago scraped her car on a wall and a year prior backed into someone. Though I never mentioned any of that. None of my friends said anything outrageous for the most part it was mostly what commenters on the video were saying.”

