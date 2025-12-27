Gas Station Customer Was Volunteered To Watch A Stranger’s Two Kids, So When He Refused It Sparked A Moral Debate With His Girlfriend

There are some boundaries that just shouldn’t be crossed, even in a hurry.

One gas station shopper was stunned when a frantic mother left her children with him without waiting for consent.

His refusal to accept a last-minute babysitting role sparked an unexpected debate with his girlfriend about his civic duty.

AITA for not babysitting children who aren’t mine I went to a nearby gas station to get gas for my lawn mower. I went inside to use the bathroom and get a coffee. The coffee machine is right next to the bathrooms.

As I was putting the lid on my coffee, this random woman comes running up with a stack of scratch-off tickets in her hand and two little kids in tow, probably 6–8 years old. She looks panicky, obviously in a mad rush to get to the bathroom.

She locks eyes with me and says, “Hey, will you watch my kids for a minute while I use the bathroom,” and without slowing down or waiting for an answer, flies into the bathroom.

Had she waited for an answer, it would’ve been “No.” I don’t like kids. I don’t watch my own siblings’ kids, never mind some random stranger. Not my circus, not my monkeys.

So I went to the register, paid for my coffee, and left. When I got home (a couple blocks away), I told my pseudo-girlfriend about it, and she went berserk.

She started yelling about “what if someone would’ve taken them” and “they could’ve walked out in the parking lot and got hit by a car,” and the eternally stupid old canard, “It takes a village.” Her argument is that everyone is responsible for all children.

Mine is that I chose not to have children so I wouldn’t have to be responsible for children. And that the woman is the jerk for trying to foist her kids off on an unwilling stranger. So, AITA here?

Emergency or not, this mother should have been a little more discerning.

This commenter agrees this mother was being totally unreasonable.

This user points out what might happen if his presence as a male was somehow misconstrued.

Sometimes parents have a little too much trust in complete strangers.

When all was said and done, this mother should have known better.

You can’t outsource parenting to the nearest stranger.

