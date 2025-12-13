Girlfriend Balances Work, Childcare, And Chores, But Boyfriend Tells Her She “Does Nothing” Around the House

What would you do if you and your partner disagreed about how to split up the household chores?

AITA because my boyfriend keeps saying I do nothing at home even though I think our chores are fair? We are together with my (35F) boyfriend (40M) for 11 years and living for 7 years. We also have a 2 year old son. Lately we are having discussions about the household chores. I have started working parttime since my son started going to kindergarten 35 hours a week, this year. I work 22 hours a week and my boyfriend does 35 hours but only work from home.

He travels 2 days a month for work. I take care of our son after I leave work until my boyfriend is done with his work which is extra 10 hours plus those two days when he is gone.

We share bedtime duties but I prepare my sons kindergarten breakfast everyday, and I handle all toddler related things. I also almost buy everything related to our son: clothes, diapers, food, supplies, etc. Other than that we share chores like the following:

– He takes our son to kindergarten from Monday to Wednesday. I do the other 2 days and all the pickups. – I do the weekday cooking and clean up after meals, he usually handles deep cleaning on weekends. It is the same for shopping. He does one big grocery shopping on the weekend and I do the rest on weekdays. – I start the washing machine and hang up wet laundry 2–3 times a week. While he folds and puts the laundry away.

– He does the windows every 6 weeks. (this is a new schedule though so we haven’t actually done it yet, I’m open to changes) – He takes out all the trash and takes care of the paperwork/contracts. – I vacuum almost every day because our cat goes outside a lot and our house is small with wooden floors. My boyfriend does the garden, but it is not a lot of work in winter. – Everyone loads their own dishes to the dishwasher but he unloads it. – We share bathroom cleaning: one week me and one week him.

He says I do nothing and he does almost everything around the house and his reasoning is that his full-time job and deep cleaning are “more important” or “more exhausting,” and that I have “more free time” since I work part-time. But that “free time” is actually the half day i have on Fridays (i do not work) while our son is in kindergarten. The conflict is that my boyfriend says I do nothing around the house. I told him I think things are fair and refused to take on more chores, which made him upset. AITA here?

Reddit overwhelmingly sided with her, pointing out that she’s clearly carrying the mental load—managing the child’s schedule, meals, and daily upkeep—while her boyfriend seems to only notice what he does.

Looks like he’s mistaking “part-time job” for “part-time effort.”

