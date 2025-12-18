Girlfriend Begged Her Boyfriend To Change His Junk Food Diet After Weeks Of Horrific Gas, But He Accused Her Of “Shaming” Him Instead

Some things you can overlook in a relationship, but strong smells probably aren’t one of them.

So, what would you do if your boyfriend’s diet turned your shared bedroom into a gas chamber, and he refused to change his eating habits or even step into the hallway?

Would you just stay quiet to keep the peace? Or would you finally call him out, even if you get labeled the bad guy?

In the following story, one frustrated girlfriend finds herself in this exact situation and has reached her breaking point.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH for shaming my boyfriends diet? I f18 live with my bf, m20, we share a bed as most couples do, and eat separate meals like most couples don’t. For 2 weeks now, he has been farting what he refers to as “pure methane.” It’s absolutely horrible. It’s the type of scent that burns your nose hairs.

She tried to talk to him about it multiple times.

For the first week, I expressed to him absolute disgust and concern, like “Babe, I think you need to go to a doctor,” and “If you’re gonna fart in the bedroom, go to the hallway.” We have had longer talks about it, but he doesn’t want to go to the doctor, and he doesn’t think he should have to get up and walk to the hallway every time. We have a very comfortable relationship, and I don’t mind farts, but this scent is horrible, absolutely foul. Today, we got into an argument about it again. He said I was shaming his diet—maybe I was, I don’t know.

Her boyfriend finds the whole thing funny.

I told him he needed to add fruits and vegetables to it, like a salad. It’s not like I told him to only eat salads. His body is literally crying out for vitamins from the farts. It’s tired of deep-fried chips and nuggets with Doritos and Skittles. I know I’m not the perfectly healthy girl, either, but if the foods I’ve eaten make my body release a smell like that, I make changes. It’s not normal or healthy to fart as often as he does, and that smell is foul. He doesn’t understand how unfair it is to me. He just thinks it’s all funny, but it’s not. I’m tired of the smell. And he thinks I’m just shaming him every time I complain about it. Ugh. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides, but he should be a little more considerate with all that.

Let’s see what type of advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer her.

For this person, lactose causes this problem.

This woman’s husband gets it from eggs.

Here’s a solution that may work.

According to this person, this disrespect needs to stop.

She needs to make a choice. It’s clear that he doesn’t care about what she thinks, so it’s time to decide whether she can live with someone like that or not.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.