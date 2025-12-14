Girlfriend Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Because He Admitted That He Sometimes Thinks Other Women Are Attractive

Ouch…

Talk about getting some harsh treatment for being honest…

A man took to Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page to ask if he was wrong for how he reacted when his girlfriend asked him a very specific question.

Check out what he had to say.

I told my girlfriend, now ex, I acknowledge other women are pretty and she dumped me. AITA? “I 27M was just in my first real relationship with let’s call her V (25F) for 5 months.

He has a BIG question…

When you are in a relationship are you supposed to stop finding other women pretty? I’m not talking about attraction just an acknowledgment in your head that they are in fact a pretty person. For context a couple weeks ago V was asking me reassurance questions and the last one was “Do you ever find other women pretty and think about being with them instead of me”? I responded with no but I sighed first as she had asked many. She pushed me saying I hesitated so I elaborated, “I do think other women are pretty, rarely a oh wow they’re beautiful, but the thought stops there, definitely haven’t thought of being with anyone else.”

Uh oh…

Maybe shouldn’t have shared all that but honesty was a big thing for her so I told the truth. Couple days later we go to Target together and her mood sours right before we leave and she just goes silent. Gives me the silent treatment for over an hour before leaving for work, when she then texts me “you have a staring problem”. Apparently I turned my head and looked a woman up and down right in front of her(did not happen) and then looked too long at a girl that was at the end of the aisle when approaching and in the time it took my brain to go “oh they are kind of in the way, are they going to go this way or are they going to go that way, can I cross”?

It got ugly…

She said I had locked eyes and stared way too long. Turned into a big fight over a phone call. During which apparently I told her “more often than not” when we leave the house I have that recognition that a woman is pretty but that lady in question was definitely not one and that wasn’t why I was looking. I had been staying at her place more often than not and we were talking about me officially moving in, well she told me to pack all my **** and get out over the phone and has ended the relationship because she can’t get over that I recognize other pretty people are pretty so often.

He’s confused about the whole thing.

We live in Florida, there are pretty people everywhere. I don’t understand how the acknowledgment, without additional inappropriate thoughts is okay if it only happens once in a while but because it happens so often that’s why I’m the bad guy. Again we live in Florida there are objectively pretty people everywhere that’s not my fault. The women in my family I have asked about this and shared screenshots with said I wasn’t the ******* but they love me and are biased. I think V getting advice from her male best friend a few states away is problematic and he’s not giving good advice to her. I mean, who takes relationship advice from someone who is a known cheater? I’m just venting now, that’s unrelated.

Now what?

If you take me at my word that I’m a loving and caring partner, supported her getting into school by giving her my laptop and almost $1K, paid rent last month, help around the house with cleaning laundry dishes and cooking, don’t have instagram or snap chat and don’t do anything sneaky, don’t talk to any females except family, and have given her full access to my phone. But I’m the bad guy and she’s broken things off because I recognize other pretty people are in fact pretty people. AITA? Am I the reason this relationship failed? Or did I dodge a bullet before officially moving in with her?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user said he’s NTA.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this reader spoke up.

He was honest…

And then he got dumped.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.