Girlfriend Considers Taking A Better-Paying Job Over The Holidays, But Boyfriend Begs Her To Stay Home Because His Dog Is Near The End

This woman is caught between emotional support and financial survival. She’s the primary breadwinner in a relationship already drowning in debt, and a new job could finally help them climb out of it.

The problem? The job would take her away over the holidays—right when her boyfriend’s terminally ill dog is expected to pass.

She really doesn’t know what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I took a job, even though my SO does not want me to due to an upcoming pet demise? I have expressed my concern with our debt and how it’s piling up. I have a good opportunity to help us get out of debt – at least lessen it quite a bit. It’s unfortunate that it would be over the holidays. On top of that, his dog is dying. The vet said he likely has three months left to live. I almost put in my notice today, but I didn’t. Literally only because I’m verifying I have housing before I leave.

Money or dog? Which is more important?

He waited until I got home and expressed that he didn’t want me to go because he doesn’t want to be alone when his dog dies. I do understand but I’m having a hard time deciding not to go. I already have money invested invested in this. It wasn’t optional if I wanted to go. So it’s already cost us money.

It’s not a good situation.

I am also the breadwinner. He works part-time. Maybe 1-2 days a week but misses days due to health issues often. I’m very unhappy with my job. It’s low pay, and I’m not enjoying it for various reasons. We are also DROWNING in debt. My paycheck covers the monthly bills – barely. Hard to save and hard to pay debt.

It’s a tough decision.

The vet said the dog is likely to die before the end of the year, but she also said she has known a dog with his condition and made it another year. I don’t know what to do. I’m already depressed and then after I’m about to put in my notice at work, he says he doesn’t want me to go. WIBTA if I still went?

While many sympathized with her boyfriend’s pain, most agreed she needs to think long-term. Reddit reasoned that financial stability and opportunity shouldn’t be sacrificed over something tragic but inevitable—especially when she’s already struggling to stay afloat.

This person says even if they may want to, you can’t put everything on hold.

This person agrees…

And this person brings it full circle. Take the job, even though it sucks.

Love doesn’t pay the vet bills.

