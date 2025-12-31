Grieving College Student Wants His Mom’s Boyfriend To Stop Trying To Parent Him, But The Boyfriend Won’t Back Off

Imagine being an adult who is going to college and still living at home.

If your mom’s boyfriend moved in and tried to parent you, would you adjust accordingly and respect him as a father figure, or would you remind him that you’re an adult and tell him to stop telling you what to do?

In this story, one young man is in this exact situation, and after the boyfriend threatened to take his car keys, he made his feelings about the situation very clear.

Was he too harsh?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for asking moms boyfriend to stop trying to parent me? My dad died suddenly about a year ago, and my mom found this really nice guy that she’s started seeing. I’m 23M and going into my final year of college. My moms boyfriend has two daughters ages 15 and 13. My mom has stepped in to be a mother figure to them, and the boyfriend has stepped into my extended family becoming everyone’s favourite uncle. And while i’m glad everyone else is comfortable, i’m not.

He doesn’t like the boyfriend’s rules.

He isn’t a bad guy, I’m just still grieving my father, and it feels like he’s trying to replace him. He tries to set rules for me, things like chores and curfew, that my dad specifically didn’t because he thought they were ridiculous for an adult. Boyfriend thinks it’s only fair because i have siblings now. I think it’s ridiculous to have the same rules apply because of our age differences.

He’s trying to get me to share my stuff with his kids. They aren’t lacking for anything but he thinks it’s only fair because ~family~.

This sounds like a nice step up.

I live in the basement of my moms house. I have since i was 15. When you come in the front door there’s a door to the basement and the stairs to go into the house. So it’s pretty separate. So last night i was DDing for some friends and got home at 2 am. I had nothing to do until 3pm today since classes aren’t until next week and my new job starts in 2 weeks. So this has never been a big deal with my parents. I shot my mom a text and went to bed.

He stood up to the boyfriend.

Tonight though, man, boyfriend flipped. I got a lecture and sent to my room and “possible loss of car privileges.” I snapped and laid it out for him. I told him i’m leaving the city after i graduate, i told him i’m glad my mom found a new partner but that i am not and will not be looking for a new father figure and he needs to respect that. I told him our relationship won’t be father/son for some time, and that he needs to respect me as an adult or that i won’t want to have a relationship with him. He told my family and they think i’m a jerk. AITA?

I don’t think he did anything wrong. The boyfriend isn’t even his stepdad.

He needs to back off and stop trying to parent an adult who is grieving his dad.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is on his side but thinks the mom’s boyfriend means well.

Another person has some questions.

Everyone thinks the mom’s boyfriend is the problem.

A stepdad who is also a stepkid weighs in.

An adult should not be treated like a child.

