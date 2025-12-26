Grocery Store Employee Notices Younger Coworkers Losing Hours For Q4 Goals, So He Speaks Up And Helps Them Keep Their Shifts

It’s crazy how often the people getting squeezed the hardest are the ones least likely to speak up.

What would you do if you noticed your younger coworkers quietly losing hours while management framed it as a numbers problem?

Would you mind your own business because you have seniority? Or would you try to help out your coworkers?

In the following story, a grocery store employee faces this decision and decides to help others.

Here’s what happened.

Gen X/Y, please speak out on behalf of your younger coworkers The grocery store I work at started cutting hours to reach their Q4 goals (meanwhile, there is a “thx for your hard work” poster in the breakroom). They are only cutting hours of employees that have been there a couple years or less. I knew some of my younger coworkers were having a rough time, so I started being vocal about how I thought it was unfair. Some of my coworkers with seniority didn’t even know this was happening and offered to cut a few hours from their shifts as well, so they would be able to stay a couple of extra hours.

After he had good luck, he passed some advice to a younger worker.

I also recently got a raise. I told my Gen Z coworker that he works really hard and to ask for one too (they got it). I dont think they would have asked for a raise or asked for help with their schedule if I hadn’t opened my big yap. When I was 20-something, I don’t think I would have had the confidence to do it either, so I thought it was important to give them a little nudge.

Wow! It’s really nice to see someone looking out for others like this!

