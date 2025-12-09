Groom Wants To Be Supportive Of His Friend Who Recently Went Through Rehab, So He Had Decided Not To Have Alcohol At His Wedding

Everyone thinks weddings are about love, but sometimes they turn into battlegrounds over tiny details.

When one groom decided to keep things alcohol-free for a friend’s well-being, the ripple effect hit his family fast.

Suddenly, one best man found himself dodging unnecessary drama.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for saying it should be up to the bride and groom what they serve at the wedding? My childhood friend ‘Toby’ recently got engaged and is in the planning stage right now. I’m the best man. The thing is, he hates alcohol for what it did to a friend of ours ‘James,’ one we also grew up with.

The groom is concerned about the impact alcohol may have on their friend’s recovery.

The guy went to rehab and is doing a lot better, but Toby still doesn’t want alcohol at the wedding. He also said it won’t be good for James to see others enjoying themselves with champagne, though James said he’ll be okay and can understand if they serve alcohol.

So instead the groom chose different drink options.

Toby said he wants coffee and tea served for the adults instead, and fruit juices to be available for the children. He first said this to me when we had coffee at our favorite place and later suggested it to everyone else. His fiancée agrees. His dad and her parents are quite pleased, noting it would make the wedding cheaper.

Other family members say these drink options aren’t good enough.

His mom disagrees though and said it would be rude to guests. She asked me to convince Toby, saying he might listen to me, but I told her I think it’s up to him and the bride. She said I should actually try to think about the problem at hand instead of just copping out.

This best man knew the decision belonged to the couple, not the guests.

