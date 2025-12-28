Guest Brought An Unprompted Dish To His Snack Party, So He Told Them That Was Giving Him An Additional Chore He Didn’t Want

Social gatherings can get awkward fast when there’s a misunderstanding between the host and the guests.

This man hosted a small get-together in his home and provided snacks for his guests.

But one guest brought their own dip and refused to take their dish home.

When he insinuated that leaving the dish there was an additional chore for him, things got heated up.

Do you agree with this? Check out the full story below.

AITA for sending a dish home with the guest who brought it I had some guests over the house yesterday. They specifically mentioned that we would have snacks and otherwise. Someone took it upon themselves to make a dip and bring it to the house. It was completely unprompted. It was a nice gesture for sure.

This man jokingly told his guest that they were bringing more chores to his house.

As they were leaving, I tried to give them their dish back so they could bring it home. They insisted on getting it another time. They even had a bag with them to carry said dish. I jokingly mentioned, “So what, you bring a dish to my house and now I have to clean it for you?” I said, “You’re basically bringing chores to my house!” I was channeling my inner Larry David.

The guest got annoyed and called him rude.

The guest then got incredibly annoyed and called me rude. They threatened to never bring anything over again. They mentioned how they brought this out of kindness. Personally, if the dish had been forgotten, then I wouldn’t have cared about cleaning it. But it wasn’t forgotten. They clearly refused to take it home when I offered their dish back. AITA here?

