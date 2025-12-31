Gym Goer Fobbed Him Off When Asked To Use Headphones, So This Man Responded By Loudly Warbling An Off-Key Song

It’s common gym etiquette to use headphones instead of blasting tunes for everyone to hear.

This man encountered “Kevin” in the gym at 4AM, and he started blaring some tunes from his phone. Kevin even dismissed him when he asked him to use headphones.

How did this man respond?

Read the full story below to find out.

Don’t wanna wear headphones? Ok enjoy some bad vocals This happened this morning. I went to the gym around 4AM because it’s basically a ghost town and all the equipment is free. Five minutes into my 30-minute run, it was just me and a sea of empty treadmills, until this guy, let’s call him Kevin, came in and chose the one right next to me. Okay, annoying but whatever! I’m already in my groove. Then he takes out his phone, sets it on the treadmill, and starts blasting music on full volume. No headphones. At 4AM. In a silent gym. I don’t want to immediately snap at him, so I said a little loudly, “God, I love headphones.” Kevin glanced at me and said nothing. He just kept walking.

So I tried again, “Hey, can you please use headphones?” And this man had the audacity to say, “Mind your business.” Alright. My run was ruined, so I decided his walk is about to be ruined, too. He’s playing some 80s rock, so I started belting out K-Pop Demon Hunter songs. Here’s the thing about me: I cannot sing, like, at all. And I’m out of breath. But I committed, cause tuning his run is more important than breathing. After about two minutes of my awful serenade, Kevin gives up, grabs his stuff, and moves to the opposite end of the treadmills. I have never felt more vindicated on behalf of everyone who believes in basic gym etiquette.

