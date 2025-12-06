Hawaiian Airlines Was Purchased By Alaska Air, So She Made A Video About Her Last Day As A Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendant

When a company gets bought out, you can expect that a lot is going to change, and not always for the better.

This flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines made a video about her last day before becoming Alaska Air.

Her video begins with her in her Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant uniform, and she says, “Today’s a bit of a sad day as we use our HA call sign that we’ve had for 95 years in existence for the last time before we switch over to AS.”

I’m sure this was a big day for her. She goes on, “Hawaiian Airlines has been a huge part of my life for the last almost 14 years. And I’m so grateful to be part of this legacy. I think watching our brand and our name identity slowly being stripped from us is very disheartening, and it’s caused a lot of grief within our company.”

That is completely understandable.

She continues, “Mostly because we have been in existence for 95 years and it is so closely tied to our culture and our identity just as a people.”

I’m sure having their own airline was a point of pride for the Hawaiian people.

She ends the video by saying, “I don’t have a lot to say on this other than wishing my Hawaiian Airlines family lots of love, lots of Aloha. Yeah, that’s it.”

You can hear in her voice how sad she is to have this rebranding occur.

It is hard for lots of the employees, I’m sure, but at least they still have their jobs.

Before Alaska Air bought them out, Hawaiian Airlines was headed for bankruptcy.

Watch the full video for yourself to see how much she loved her company.

The people in the comments are torn on the situation.

Here is someone who points out that Hawaiian Airlines was going bankrupt.

This commenter is worried about what Alaska Airlines is going to do to the HA brand.

Some people are surprised that they are actually changing the name.

Corporate buyouts have a huge effect on the employees.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!