Job Seeker Did Everything The Company They Were Interviewing With Asked Him To Do, But He Still Lost Out On His Dream Job

Learning to speak Corporate-ese is one of the most difficult parts of job searching.

How would you handle getting incredibly unhelpful feedback from your dream job after you didn’t get it?

One man sincerely asked this on Reddit after this happened to him. Here’s what went down.

Unhelpful Interview Feedback Recently had my first interview after I quit my job in October with nothing lined up. I thought it was going okay for what I was given, seeing as I was interviewed by HR and business managers instead of the department I would actually be working in (Chemist).

Already sounds like there’s a barrier with these folks.

So all my direct knowledge and skills that lined up with the job responsibility couldn’t shine. The interview wasn’t even over when HR said: “We are in the beginning of the interview process, so don’t worry if you don’t hear back”. Next day I get an email from the recruiter who told me the only feedback they gave was: “There was a disconnect in culture and work style”. All that tells me is they just didn’t like me as a person.

That’s corporate speak for exactly that, yeah.

I even did the whole shebang of: “I am looking forward to new challenges as they come”. That every company apparently wants. I was also their unicorn as I have 10 years of experience with what they were asking for…

You’d think that would be enough these days.

What has been some of the most unhelpful, unactionable feedback you’ve gotten from interviews? I’d love to hear the drek.

Job searching in this market can feel like a humiliation ritual.

