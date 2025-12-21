Son Heated Up Frozen French Fries In The Air Fryer After Work, But When His Dad Ate Some Without Asking, He Didn’t Want The Fries That Were Left

If you were heating up a bunch of frozen french fries and intended to share them with your family, would you be upset if someone in your family ate some of the fries without asking you if they could have some first, or would that be perfectly fine with that since you were planning on sharing anyway?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and he is pretty upset that his dad ate his fries. The issue goes beyond just sharing.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for getting upset with my dad because he ate my fries? So I got home from work today with a big bag of frozen french fries and I put about a fourth of the bag in the air fryer. Important to note, it was enough for everyone to have some because I was planning to share. I go to my room for a while to change and let them cook and then when I go back out to check on them I notice about half are missing.

He just wanted his dad to ask.

I go to ask who took some and I see my dad with a plate of fries, to which I said “Hey, I’m the future can you please just ask before taking some?”

He got incredibly defensive, saying that he pays the bills and if he wants to eat food he’ll eat food. Saying that I don’t need all those fries to myself, etc. And I was like, ‘I don’t mind you having some I just wanted you to ask first.’

It’s partially about germs.

What frustrates me the most is that I’m a huge germaphobe, and my parents know this. I don’t drink from cans that were out of my sight, I rinse plates before using them even if they’re clean from the cupboard, and I most certainly do not eat food someone else touched with their hands. They know that if we have burgers, I’ll put my own together, stuff like that.

Now, he can’t bring himself to eat the fries.

So now, I don’t even want the fries that are left because there’s a pretty high chance that he just scooped what he wanted out with his hands. And I know that won’t make sense to a lot of people but I physically can’t bring myself to eat them now that the thoughts been in my head. To keep a long story short, it became a bigger deal than it needed to be. Because the way I see it, he should just take accountability and apologize and agree not to do it again in the future. Whereas he doesn’t think he did anything wrong and I’m the jerk for confronting him about it when I was planning to share anyways. AITA?

It seems like the bigger issue here is germs. That’s the reason OP can’t stand to eat the fries that are left. Knowing that, his dad was pretty inconsiderate, but did OP overreact?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

This person can relate.

Another person calls the dad “lazy and greedy.”

This person’s dad does the same thing.

Everyone thinks the dad should’ve asked first.

Another person thinks OP isn’t actually a germaphobe.

It’s better to ask than to assume.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.