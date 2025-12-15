He Was In A Nasty Fight With His Brother, So He Let Him Embarrass Himself In Front Of An A-List Celebrity

The majority of people have daydreamed a scenario where they encounter their famous celebrity, but what if you ended up not recognizing them?

Furthermore, how would you handle your estranged sibling embarrassing themselves massively in front of them? One guy recently shared a juicy tidbit like this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITAH for letting my brother rant foolishly to a celebrity about a subject they are a master in because he didn’t recognize who she was? One of my business partners is a international multi platinum selling artist who is in the country for a project we are doing. I have worked in the music industry for a while and am behind some of this celebrity’s success in this country which is something my brother does not know because we are not that close and it is something I don’t like to publish. The artists I have worked with have respect for my skillset, I made a good living out of it and that’s enough for me.

My brother on the other hand has invested in local artists and constantly boasts of how amazing he is for it. However since it didn’t go far, he ended up shutting down and sitting on a lot of unreleased records because he failed to fund their marketing adequately and blamed the artists for not understanding business and music rights.

After one of the mediation meetings between my brother and I, this celebrity came to pick me up and I just introduced her by her birth name. The people with us including my cousin, recognized her but I could tell my brother did not. She, knowing a little of my brother having dabbled in music, asked how it was going and he went on and on about how all artists are basically incompetent business wise and he has sat on their work for almost 10 years now until the “wake up”.

The artists names he dropped happen to be people she knows and has supported as much as she could. Even getting some of them record deals and international shows. For more context this woman has BILLIONS of streams decades of experience, and scored for blockbuster films.

As my brother went on and on to this music icon who also has her own label, I wanted to stop him several times from further embarrassing himself but I just kept quiet because during our mediation he called me an idiot for not being a “sponge” and listening to others. The celebrity being the humble person she is responded to him with “Thanks for the advice”. Later on when we left, I apologized to her but she cut me off and she said she felt sorry for me as clearly my brother sounded like a bit of a narcissist.

My cousin who was present during this conversation later asked why I didn’t stop our brother from carrying on and embarrassing himself especially around people who knew who she was. I explained how he would have probably resented me more for exposing that he didn’t know her in front of people he respected and made believe he knows everything about the music industry. Now I’m thinking maybe I should have saved him from looking like an idiot. AITA?

