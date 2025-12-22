He Went On A First Date With A Woman, And She Ordered $90 Worth Of Jalapeno Poppers
by Matthew Gilligan
No, this is not an article from The Onion.
A man named Christian posted a video on TikTok and talked about an interesting first date he went on…with a woman who ordered $90 worth of jalapeno poppers at a restaurant.
Christian told viewers that he’s been on a lot of awful first dates, but he thought that a girl he met on Hinge seemed interesting, so he decided to ask her out on a date.
She agreed and Christian was ready to meet up!
But things got off to an odd start…
Christian and his date agreed to meet up at a restaurant at 8:30 p.m., but she let him know at 7:15 that she was already there.
He thought this was strange, but he went to the restaurant early to meet her.
And then things got worse…
Christian said the woman didn’t look like the photos she’d posted online and that she looked like she might be twice as old as him and that she had a “Karen haircut.”
The TikTokker was disappointed, but he wanted to be a nice guy, so he continued on with the date.
The woman told Christian she wasn’t hungry…but she ordered SIX helpings of jalapeno poppers, which came to around $90.
Christian thought the woman was kidding, but this lady wasn’t messing around!
When the server said the kitchen only had five orders of poppers instead of six, Christian said the woman got upset and said that she thought the restaurant workers were hiding them for themselves.
Oh, boy…
The woman escalated the situation by asking to speak to a manager, and then she wanted to speak with the restaurant’s corporate representatives.
The woman, clearly unhinged, pushed some of the plates of poppers on to the floor in frustration.
The restaurant manager told the woman she had to leave, but told Christian he didn’t have to pay for his food.
This set the woman off even more, and the manager said he was going to call the police if she didn’t leave the restaurant.
Christian was completely over these shenanigans and he got up and walked out while his date was still arguing with restaurant workers.
The TikTokker said he’s going to return to the restaurant to pay his bill and to leave his server a big tip.
Good lord, that was wild!
Check out the video.
Let’s just say that there won’t be a second date…
