He Witnessed The Family Of His Favorite Nursing Home Resident Mistreating Her, So He Made Them As Miserable As Possible

Fewer relationships are as contentious as those between a someone in a nursing home and the family members that put them there.

Making them cold just seemed like the right thing to do. I used to work in a retirement village with a communal restaurant/dinning room.

There was this awful family who, despite being only a 15 minute drive away from the village, would almost never visit their mother, we can call the mother Sam.

Sam was kind. Sam’s family were constantly neglecting to provide items such as clothing and most of Sam’s valuables had, in my opinion, been stolen by them. As they were the power of attorney for financial, personal and health matters nothing legally could be done apparently… Fast forward to a hot Australian Christmas day. The village is hosting a Christmas lunch for the old people who didn’t manage to go out for the day. Families were welcome but you had to book ahead.

The invitation clearly said to “bring a jumper” as the AC was very cold to cater for the constant opening of the dining room doors with guests coming and going. Naturally Sam’s family failed to book a seat and had to be accommodated last minute. Naturally, they were the only ones without a jumper.

I got the privilege of finding them a place to sit so I dressed Sam in an extra warm nice outfit and set up the table under the big main AC vent. 10 minutes later Sam’s annoyed son and daughter in law approached me and asked “Can you please turn down the air conditioning it is too cold.” “Yep no problem I can do that” I said.

And I did. I turned that AC down and extra 4 degrees (I think to 16 degrees Celsius if memory serves). Sam’s family left earlier than any other family and Sam was able to spend the rest of Christmas with people who spoke to her like she was a human being.

