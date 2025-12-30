Employee Stayed Loyal To Her Company For Four Years, But Her Boss Laid Her Off The Day Before Thanksgiving

When you work for a company, they will often tell you that their employees are like family, but when times get tough, that is never the case.

What would you do if you were having a terrible day and then your boss came up and said you were being let go because they couldn’t afford your salary?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, which made her realize that loyalty to a company never pays off.

Let go day before Thanksgiving after 4 years with company I’m not sure where to begin other than I need to be very clear in saying that this happened yesterday, so I am very much still sour and hurting from this news.

Finding a new job you love can be a challenge.

I know I will most likely find another work opportunity, but for now, I would like to complain about my situation for a bit. I (25F) worked at this local business for 4 years as a receptionist.

She seemed to contribute a lot.

I cleaned the business, answered phone calls, scheduled appointments for all the employees and genuinely loved what I did and who I worked with minus a few natural bumps. Yesterday, I receive awful news from my Mother that my 13 yr old childhood dog is going to be put down and I text my boss that I planned to swing by her house to say goodbye to him before going in.

What a horrible day.

I made sure I didn’t even take up a full hour and I was at work by noon (we open at 11). The whole day was pretty rotten for me because of putting my dog down but I still worked the full day regardless. At 5pm my boss rolls his chair over to me and tells me he has to let me go.

This boss is heartless.

He tells me he can keep me on for two more weeks and that he still plans on giving me my Christmas bonus but at this point I am barely hearing him, I am staring a million miles away and I feel like I can’t breathe. I am being laid off the day before Thanksgiving, my childhood dog was put down this morning and my last pay day is December 10th, right before Christmas. I have been here for nearly 4 years.

Businesses do go through hard times, but honestly, what a terrible time of year to do this.

The only reason I was given was that they cant afford to pay me anymore. I am being driven absolutely crazy not knowing why I couldn’t have just been told on Friday. Why I couldn’t have at least been given a day to grieve and see my family. I have no idea at all.

Yup, loyalty to a company never pays off.

I guess what I am trying to say is that I learned a very unfortunate lesson to not put value in your coworkers or supervisors. They do not care about you. They do not care about your well being or your ability to live or your health.

This is very true.

They care about money. This situation is making it very difficult for me to not think that all people are deeply in-empathetic. I learned a lesson to know that when you have been working for a place for so long with little to no respect, 0 PTO, and no room for advancement, get out.

Yup, all companies are there to make money.

I was loyal for no reason other than thinking a small family owned business would have my back. I was wrong.

This is heartbreaking, but it is a valuable lesson to learn. Companies aren’t your family or friends, they are your employer.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It is really unfortunate.

This is great advice.

Yup, even work friendships are fleeting.

She learned a valuable lesson.

Never stay loyal to a company.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.