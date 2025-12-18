Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her And Moved Out, But She Can’t Afford To Pay The Rent On Her Own

When you’re dating someone and decide to move in together, it can be really complicated if you ever decide to breakup. Moving out isn’t always affordable or practical.

In this story, a woman’s boyfriend breaks up with her, and he moves out of their apartment. He wants her to move out too, but she’s not quite ready.

AITA for making my ex still pay his half of the rent for remaining 4 months on the lease? Long story short my boyfriend of four years broke up with me last month and immediately signed another apartment in the same building as me without telling me. There are four months left on the lease.

When we initially broke up I told him I was pursuing a next step that would require more time (city relocation through work) but he has been pressuring me to move out and doesn’t think it’s fair he still has to pay. I have been looking into all options to leave the lease early but with the job relocation on the table this would require me moving twice (mind you he wouldn’t even separate space and clear a bedroom for me because he said he didn’t want to move twice) and would put me in a poor financial situation and make it difficult to balance work as this is busy season.

I can’t afford the current lease by myself. I feel bad making him still pay his half it feels wrong but I just don’t know what else to do given my current situation.

