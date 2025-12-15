Her Brother And His Family Want To Move In With Her While They’re Having Construction Done On Their House, But She’s Hesitant Since She Lives In A 1-Bedroom Apartment

Imagine living in a house where there’s a whole wall missing while the house is under construction. It might seem like a good idea to temporarily live somewhere else.

If you had a family member who was in this situation, would you let them move in with you?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation and isn’t sure what to do. She doesn’t really want to let her brother’s family to move in, but they don’t have many other options. And they’re worried about a bear.

WIBTA if I don’t let my brother and his family stay with me for 2-3 months while they’re doing construction? Early this morning there was a little scare in town because there was a bear near people houses. This isn’t a totally uncommon occurrence. Last summer alone we had at least 3 other similar incidences. Without my knowledge my brother and his wife had decided they wanted to expand their home. So they demoed some walls and now one whole side of their house is opened up. They thought they’d be fine with just a tarp since it’s warm at night, but the bear freaked them out.

Now they want to stay with me with their two kids in a 1 bedroom apartment for the 2-3 months it will take them to finish construction. Their kids are young and go to bed early so I can’t see it working out without me having to give up my bedroom. It would also complicate me being able to see my bf because we can’t exactly get privacy at his place either. The only hotel in our town is a small family owned inn and it looks like they are staying closed, so their only other option is a hotel that is 2 hours away. They say they can’t do that because it would be really expensive for such a long stay and because the time lost from the commute everyday would mean their construction would be even further delayed costing them even more.

