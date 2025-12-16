Her Close Friend Had Been Tracking Her Location And Blowing Up Her Phone During Her Pregnancy And Childbirth, So She Called The Friend Creepy And Weird

Some friends care… a little too much.

The woman in this story told her close friend about her pregnancy, and since then, her friend, Jane, has been overbearing. She’s finally had enough, so she told Jane how she really felt about her behavior.

Now, she’s having second thoughts.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for calling my friend of 7 years creepy? I (26F) have been close friends with someone named Jane (25F) for about 7 years. She’s always been clingy and a bit overbearing, but never to this extent. The behaviors began as soon as I found out and told her I was pregnant. We used to share locations, but after finding out about my pregnancy, she started tracking it. Asking me multiple times per day where I was, what I was doing there, whose house I was at, why I was at their house, etc. I told her it bothered me, and I turned my location off.

That wasn’t the only weird thing Jane did.

She also began blowing up my phone when I didn’t immediately respond, stalking my Facebook friends list and questioning why I was friends with certain individuals, and asking me repeatedly if I loved my other friends more than her. I told her I didn’t like these behaviors and that I was confused because she never used to act like this. She told me she was just looking out for my safety and well-being and that I was just being super emotional and sensitive because I was pregnant.

She thought Jane understood.

After this I stopped contact with her for a couple of weeks. She apologized and I felt like she got the memo. Jane respected my boundaries and stopped doing these weird behaviors. It didn’t last long.

The delivery was scary.

Two weeks later, my son was delivered via emergency cesarean. He was resuscitated at birth and life-flighted to a NICU 3 hours from me. I didn’t get to meet him for 4 days due to me hemorrhaging after delivery. During that time, I wasn’t answering my phone due to stress. So she started blowing up my husband’s phone. 13 messages. He instantly blocked her. The next 3 weeks, while my son was in the NICU, she repeatedly asked me why my husband blocked her.

Jane didn’t like the answer.

I told her why. She told me it wasn’t fair and that he was mean because she was just worried about me. She started demanding my location again. Blowing up my phone again, saying she wants to meet my son. I was too stressed to even respond.

This woman finally told Jane how creepy she was being.

We finally got home after 3 weeks, and I deliberately didn’t tell this friend that we were home. I wasn’t ready for the overbearing behavior in person. The same day we got home, she texted me saying “I drove past your house to see if you guys had finally made it home”, and started asking when she could meet our son. I told her I wasn’t ready for that.

Uh oh!

Another friend of mine, Abby, came over to drop off an owlet sock she bought me. We invited her to meet and hang out with the baby and took a picture of her holding him. She asked if she could post on social media, and we didn’t mind at all. Later, I got a giant text message from Jane saying how hurt she was that Abby got to meet our baby before her. She said it wasn’t fair because she checked on me so much while we were in the NICU. To that, I said, other people checked on us too, but did it without being creepy and weird like Jane had been. I started getting texts from her friends and family saying I need to be more understanding and sensitive about Jane’s feelings.

It’s one thing to care, another to stalk.

Stalking and harassment are not just creepy; they’re illegal.

