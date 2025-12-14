Her Little Sister Is Having A Huge Halloween Party At Her House, And She Wants To Be There With Her Newborn, But The Baby’s Dad Is Raising Serious Concerns

When you have a child, it is important for both mom and dad to be on the same page for taking care of the little one, to the extent possible.

What would you do if there was going to be a party at your house, so your husband didn’t want the baby around, but you wanted to be there?

That is what is happening to the new mom in this story, and she isn’t sure if she is out of line for staying at the house for her sister’s party.

AITAH For wanting to stay at my house during my sisters Halloween party So, my 16 y/o sister is throwing a Halloween party with 400+ people in my backyard, which is about a half acre fenced off area of my parents yard.

This is an insane number of people.

She threw her 16th here with 150 people and it was really controlled, we had friends and family here as “security.”

Wait, why are people drinking at a sweet 16 party?

I was 38 weeks pregnant then and I stayed and walked around the party handing out nibbly food for people to help with keeping people from having a bit too much to drink and overdoing it. Im planning on being here again for this party, there’s more people coming for security and we’re all confident it will be well controlled. The thing is I am no longer pregnant and have a 2 1/2 month old boy, that’s breastfed and really clingy.

Ok, no big deal I wouldn’t think.

I’m hoping to put him to bed by the time the party starts, but there’s also the possibility of me just having him in the carrier-and I will not be in the fenced off area where the party is, but on the other side of the fence with family/friends supervising. I’m also borrowing noise cancelling headphones from my cousin with a 3 month old that they used to see monster trucks with their toddler when their 3 month old was 2 weeks old.

I don’t see why the baby would be at risk.

The issue is that my partner, the babies dad, thinks I’m putting the baby at risk. Ruining bubs routine (which ive been really strict with lately and wanting my partner home to support the routine ). He’s worried about possibly ruining bubs hearing, and the dangers of being surrounded by a bunch of drunk teens with a baby.

Maybe she should get a hotel or something if it is that big of a deal.

But in my defense, bubs routine is going to be screwed anyway that night because we cosleep and our bedroom is not far from dj so neither of us will sleep. If I put him to bed it will be in my parents house and opposite side, well away from the dj, and I’m not going to be in and around the people who are drunk, and I’m getting noise canceling headphones as a precaution.

Her husband/boyfriend going out is an entirely separate issue.

He’s been out at least twice a week partying since bubs been born, and I have just been at home with zero sense of freedom, and this is the first thing I’ve looked forward to in forever I’m not even partying but even just being around family and friends off to the side is enough for me to look forward to it.

Maybe have him take the baby for the evening. Pump some milk and have a good time.

I just want some sort of freedom I guess? AITAH??

Those kids shouldn’t be drinking or partying all night when they are that young, but as far as her specific question, she needs to get on the same page with dad.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Put the baby’s interests first.

What kind of person has a 400-person Halloween party?

I’m 100% with this commenter.

Here is a commenter who says she needs to focus on being a mom for now.

The baby shouldn’t be there at all.

Okay, she’s getting roasted, but is it fair?

This woman is proposing that she hang out with friends and family who will be in the yard NEXT to the party and making sure it doesn’t get out of hand. And she did this before when she was pregnant, and everything ran smoothly.

Fam, sometimes you have to let off the gas when it comes to judgment. The amount of unbridled anger at this woman is nuts.

