Her Parents Were Fifteen Minutes Late For Her Wedding, So They Missed The Whole Ceremony Because This Bride Refused To Wait

Punctuality means valuing other people’s time.

If you were getting married and your parents hadn’t arrived yet, would you still start the ceremony, or would you wait?

The bride in this story told everyone to be on time for her wedding. The day came, and her parents were late.

She didn’t wait.

Should she have waited? Read the full story below to find out what happened.

AITA for starting my wedding on time and not waiting for my parents? I got married on Saturday, and it was absolutely amazing except for one thing: my parents showed up late. They knew the ceremony time, and my husband and I made it very clear to everyone, both in the invites and in person, that we were going to start exactly at that time. The venue cost us a lot of money (we paid for the entire wedding ourselves), and we were only able to use it for a limited amount of time, so we wanted to make every minute count.

She tried to contact her parents.

So the wedding day came, and half an hour before we were scheduled to start, my parents still hadn’t showed up. My husband and I both called them multiple times, but nobody answered. We waited and waited, and still heard nothing. Finally, the start time arrived and my parents still weren’t there.

They had a good reason for being late.

I was really furious at this point. The wedding coordinator asked if I wanted to go ahead and start the wedding, and I said yes. All of our other guests were already there, and we wanted to be considerate of their time. My parents showed up 15 minutes later and missed the entire ceremony. It turns out they did leave early but got rear-ended at a traffic light and had to deal with insurance, police, etc.

Everyone is upset.

They only have a landline, no cellphones, so they couldn’t get in touch with me. Obviously there’s no way I could have known this. I’m still frustrated with them for not making more of an effort to get to the venue early, and they’re furious at me for not delaying the wedding 15 minutes so they could be there. AITA?

Time waits for no one, not even parents.

Love is patient and kind, but not when the wedding venue is expensive.

