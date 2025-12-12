Her Stepdad Started Yelling At Her All Of A Sudden And She Doesn’t Understand Why, So She Decided To Move Out Despite Her Mom Being In The Hospital

A sudden shift in a person’s behavior can be confusing.

The woman in this story noticed her stepdad started being too critical about everything she did, and she had no idea why. So she decided to move out during her mom’s illness.

Now everyone is mad on her, and she’s not sure she made the right decision.

AITA for moving out of my parents house? One year ago, my mother was in the hospital. It’s a long story, but they kept messing up her procedures over and over again and giving her more issues than she had when she went in. She did eventually recover from these a few months later. While she was in the hospital, my stepdad sent me a text message while I was sleeping for work. He and my mother both said it was him venting about how things were going, but I never got to see it because he deleted it long before I woke up.

They both started treating her badly.

After that, he treated me like I was nothing but a spoiled child. My parents would cuss me out over the slightest things, and always come to the conclusion that I am a narcissist. Anything and everything I did wrong, they said, was intentional sabotage, and that I was narcissistic because I “never show that you love anyone” and that I treat them “like garbage.” I never understood why they suddenly came to this.

Things at home got so bad that she decided to move out.

It was so bad that I didn’t even feel safe in my own home, and I decided to move out of the house to somewhere nearby so that I could still assist my mother, but not have to live around all of the name-calling and, borderline, emotional abuse. The day I announced that I was moving and stated why to my mother (because my stepdad never wanted to speak to me after that, unless it was to point out something I did wrong), my stepdad chastised me over text because my mother was yelling at him for everything that was going on. He told me, “Don’t ever speak to me again,” and to this day, we’ve never spoken to each other. The person I’ve known for 15 years as my father, even while my biological father lived in the same house, is now effectively gone.

Now, her whole family has turned against her.

My sister hates me for leaving, my mother hated me for leaving at the time, but acts normal about it now. My biological father is uncaring about it. Was I the jerk for moving out while my mother was in the hospital?

