Her Unemployed Brother Looked After Her Newborn A Lot, So Now He’s Putting His Foot Down And Telling Them They Need Another Babysitter

AITA for refusing to help a sibling because I think they asked too much? “We’re all in the range of ages 30-40. I have a sibling that just had a newborn earlier this year and they also have a toddler who is going through their terrible two-ish phase.

They have a lot on their plate…

I am not married, no kids, taking care of a local sick relative that no one has stepped up to do, and sadly currently unemployed and trying to find a new job for months, which has been super stressful for me because it’s been a lot of rejections cause job market sucks. So to set things straight: I get it, taking care of kids is hard. I have helped them quite a lot over the years with their first child, I even babysat so the parents go on anniversaries/dates/etc. Even stayed overnights to keep my sibling company when the spouse has a business trip, Basically the things I do for them isn’t just small stuff. So normally I don’t mind helping my siblings, but since their second kid it’s been requesting me 2-3 weeks, and they live an hour away which is a bit of a drive.

They just don’t have the time for this right now.

This is also with the others things I’m dealing with (job searching, family drama, sick family member, etc.) Recently they asked again for help a week after I helped them. They didn’t say for how long, just saying ‘as much as you can provide,’ which I heavily dislike because in our family, it’s a lot of you give an inch and they take a mile. Never enough no matter how much you give. Because of this I tried to set boundaries, which upset my sibling because I guess I didn’t unconditionally say yes. They were especially upset when I told them I’ve been drained from running back and forth helping them out, even staying for weeks.

They had to be honest with them.

So we basically had a falling out and I felt I was the ******* here when I told them that I’ve been stretched thin between their demands, and family’s demands/drama, and trying to find a job to get some semblance of my life in order, and how I’m just ran dry because no one is giving me a break just because I’m convenient for them. The next time I tried to talk to them to fix things/apologize, they chewed me out and ranted how they don’t ask for a lot and they have trust issues with asking for help in the past. and every time I try to get a word in, they shut me off to talk about themselves, and how they’re suffering and agreed that I am convenient because I have no job so that’s why they ask for me a lot. Mind you, my sibling’s married life is stable as far as I know, but they also purposely lived far away from the family because our family is difficult and they basically just expect me to adjust to that. On another hand, I feel there’s been a turning point where I’m getting a ton of interviews weekly, so I can’t do any one hour drives up there but I’m too paranoid to help them anymore because they may just demand more of me again and act like nothing happened, but talking to them proved to be impossible because they’ll just lash out again. AITA for wanting to prioritize my life?”

They’ve been going above and beyond for their sister for a long time…but not anymore…

