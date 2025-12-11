His 20-Year-Old Daughter Won’t Get A Job Or Go To School, So When He Told Her She Couldn’t Keep Coming Home At 2AM, She Got Upset And Threatened To Leave Forever

Some kids have a hard time growing up and becoming an adult, and when a parent tries to push them out into the world, they get upset.

WIBTA if I tell my daughter she has to move if she can’t follow my house rules? My daughter just turned 20.

I don’t ask that she stays home every day, and for the most part she is home every day. She didn’t register for the fall semester and claims she will for the spring.

She’s been really relax about job hunting. For the most part I tried to keep an open mind and understand that she maybe just figuring herself out. Rarely does she go out.

But she has been smoking zaza a lot ( I’m worried about that). When she does go out, she always wants to come home at 2am or after. I keep telling her nothing good happens after 2. And I try to make her understand that as a parent I’m up worrying about her until she comes home.

She just says I’m trying to control her and I’m not. She can leave and come whenever she wants, just not at 2am.

Today, I told her if she can’t respect my rules she can’t stay with me. All she heard was I’m kicking her out.

She says I’ll never see her again. She’s my only child. I don’t want her to just disappear, but I also don’t want her disrespecting me and my rules. Any suggestions or advice on how to rephrase this? AITA?

