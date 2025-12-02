His Friend Stole And Used His Credit Card, So This Man Obtained Proof, Confronted The Thief, And Handled The Situation Smoothly

The best way to get back at someone is to plan your attack carefully.

Someone had to pay me hush money so I didn’t call the cops When I lived at home 30 years ago, a “friend” stole my credit card, used it, and returned it. These were the days before smartphones. I was shocked when I got the bill. An older friend kept his ear to the streets. And someone slipped up talking about their new car amp and scanner.

I honed in on them, and suddenly, they didn’t wanna hang out anymore. I called the managers of the stores, and they agreed to fax me the CC receipts. When the CC receipts came in, I noticed the first dimwit actually signed his name. I owned them, proof of the crime.

The CC companies were lax. Local police didn’t care and wouldn’t even take a report so I could do what I wanted. I phoned the dude, recorded it, and made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. If he refused, I told him I’d say he and his friends were thieves. I said the next place I would go was his job and his name would be in the local paper.

My demands were simple. Give me the items back so I could return them for credit. Pay me one thousand dollars in cash, and I wouldn’t call the cops. From then on, pretend you didn’t know me. He took the offer, and it worked. I still told everyone not to invite Rick and Karl into their houses. They were thieves.

The reason I told this story was I saw another story about someone flattening car tires on video. Because someone parked next to them and they didn’t like it. Rich dad bailed his kid out. Sure, you could get them in court. But why not shake them down for some hush money to keep them out of jail or from having a record. If you hold all the cards, don’t sign an NDA in exchange for the money.

Some lessons are best learned with a hint of blackmail.

