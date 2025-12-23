Low-Income Mom Is Too Generous And Wanted To Help A Neighbor Pay Rent, But He Stepped In To Prevent Her From Being Taken Advantage Of

Some people have such a kind heart that they often get exploited.

The man in this story has a mom who is a very kind person. His retired mom doesn’t have much, but she still insists on helping others.

This worries him, and one day, he talked her out of helping someone.

Now, he wonders if that was the wrong thing to do.

Read the full story below.

AITA for stopping my mom from helping someone financially, even though she really wanted to? So I might have been a jerk today, and I’m feeling conflicted about it. My mom is honestly the kindest, most selfless person I know. She’s been a single parent for the last 15 years and has always given tuitions for neighbourhood kids, not for money, but because she genuinely loves teaching. When I was little, she used to teach me too, and I was a top student. But, she stopped teaching me after 1st grade because she got too busy with other kids and household work. I’ve kind of coasted through school and college since then on, on last-minute study sessions. Anyway, she’s retired now, and her only income is my late father’s small pension and whatever little she gets from tuitions.

It doesn’t like it when people take advantage of his mom’s kindness.

She’s really not money-minded, she lets parents pay whenever they want (sometimes after a year), gives our house help advance salary often, and never says no to anyone who asks for help.

The problem is, I feel people take advantage of her kindness. We’ve lost a lot financially over the years because she can’t say no. Recently, after five years of following up with the PF office, she finally got her PF amount credited. Today, one of the parents of her tuition kids asked her for money to pay their rent. These people have government jobs and also run a small business. They call my mom “like a mother” but honestly only reach out when they need something.

He thinks this is a really bad idea.

When she told me about it, I immediately said no. She doesn’t have much herself, and that PF money is meant to give her some financial security. I didn’t want her to give it away out of guilt or kindness. I could tell she felt bad, like I was stopping her from doing something good. Now I’m sitting here feeling guilty because I know helping people makes her happy, but at the same time, I want her to have boundaries and not be taken advantage of. So… AITA for stopping my mom from helping someone financially even though it makes her happy?

He did what he had to do.

