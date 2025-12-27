His New Date Wanted To Continue Seeing Her Ex, So He Told Her He Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of That Messy Relationship

Some relationships can get really tricky when exes show up after a long time.

Girl I’m seeing wants to see her ex So long story short I just moved to a new town recently (2months ish ago) and pretty quickly started hanging out with this girl.

We grew close pretty quick which is when she shared that she recently had ended a pretty long relationship and wanted to take things slow and to stay focused on being friends mostly which I was okay with. Fast forward a month ish and we are pretty much dating at this point, sleeping over most nights, the whole shabang. This led to her inviting me to a pretty big event as her date which I of course said yes to. However, just a few days before she said her ex reached out asking to see her when he was back in town.

I didn’t think much of it until she said that she felt the need to accept because they had been close for a while before the relationship. Because of this I told her I needed to take a step back from where we were (taking things slow) and that I didn’t want to go to the event anymore but that if you wanted to see him she by all means should (she was going to see him the day/night after the event for context).

She seems pretty upset at the fact that I no longer want to go but I tried to be as clear in the fact that I wanted to give her more time to process her breakup as she clearly was not fully over it. I’m just wondering if I’m being weird for saying I’m not going to go to the event anymore of if I’m in the right for respecting myself.

