His Sister-In-Law Tells Lies About Him And Spreads Lies About His Wife, But His Family Thinks He Should Just Forgive And Forget

Imagine being really close to your brother and sister-in-law, but when you get married, your sister-in-law seems to have it out for you and your wife.

Would you choose to ignore her lies for the sake of your family, or would you want to go no contact to get away from the drama?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for going low contact with my brother after he demanded an apology from me for a text, but won’t apologize for lies his wife spread about me? My brother and I were close. I visited his family every few months, and even lived with them during the pandemic for a couple of months. I got married at 38, while all of my siblings married much younger. My wife invited my SIL to be a bridesmaid at our wedding, and she stayed with us during the bridal shower weekend.

I wonder what the SIL told his wife.

Before the weekend, my SIL insisted on talking to my wife because she said she was the only other woman married into the family and wanted to warn her about family quirks. I told my wife I’d already been honest about everything, but SIL insisted. After their conversation, my wife seemed off and didn’t want to visit my brother’s family, but I didn’t understand why.

His wife needed to approve the bridesmaid dresses.

Leading up to the wedding, my wife had frustrations with my SIL about the bridesmaid dresses. The 2 asks about the dresses were 1) gold color and 2) let my wife approve it. SIL was constantly sending dresses for approval, and my wife found the process with SIL stressful. A week before the wedding, I got a text from my brother saying SIL had found a dress and was happy with it, but there was no picture for my wife to approve. I texted back saying, “I’m happy that SIL found a dress, but we need to see it at least 4 days before the wedding or she won’t be walking down the aisle but still invited to the wedding.”

Here’s where we get to the real family drama.

My brother got upset about this, claiming I was too aggressive, and demanded I apologize to SIL. And until I do, I’m not allowed to talk to his wife or their kids Fast forward to my honeymoon, where I find out my SIL had told my wife I was a drug addict during the conversation SIL insisted SIL have with my wife. For context, I occasionally use an edible every month or two, and I’ve been upfront about it with my wife. My brother and I got into a big argument over it, and he asked me to call my wife a liar because according to brother, his wife did not say that I was a drug addict. He later denied that his wife had said I was a drug addict, even though he had previously admitted it. He thinks he can gaslight his way out of this situation.

I don’t think I’d travel with his family again.

It got worse when we went on a family trip. My wife tried to hug my brother, and he pushed her away. We didn’t eat with them, and my brother claimed I was giving his family the cold shoulder which my brother asked me to do, so he did the same to my wife. My family backed me up, and he apologized, but I was still angry that he was excluding my wife.

His SIL is still mad about the bridesmaid dress situation.

Later, I found out that my SIL had been spreading lies about my wife rejecting nine bridesmaid dresses that SIL picked. I proved SIL was lying by showing the actual text messages, which revealed that she was wrong. SIL went around telling anyone that would listen that my wife was a pain to deal with and rejected 9 dresses, even throughout our wedding. I demanded that my brother and SIL apologize to my wife and I. If they understand that apologies are important, they should be able to give one when they are wrong. My brother said if I kept pushing for an apology, we shouldn’t talk, and I agreed.

His family wants the drama to end.

Now, the rest of my family thinks I should just let it go. But I feel like they’re gaslighting me, and I’m not willing to let it slide. My brother keeps changing the story of what he said. I don’t like dealing with liars. AITA for going low contact with my brother and demanding an apology for the lies and manipulation?

It seems like this drama is caused by the sister-in-law. If she can stop starting drama, then there’s nothing to forgive. It seems like she needs to apologize.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

His family is talking to the wrong brother.

Perhaps low contact would be better.

This person has questions.

Here’s a suggestion to blast them on social media.

Nobody wants to be around someone who spreads lies about them.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.