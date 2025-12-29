HOA Board Member Screamed At A Paramedic Over An Assigned Parking Spot, So A Medical Emergency Ended With Police Backup And Handcuffs

First responders expect chaos, but not over assigned parking.

One paramedic was just trying to do their job when an entitled HOA member decided to cause a massive scene over a parking spot.

But where most reasonable people would have backed down, this man pushed and pushed until he found himself in handcuffs.

I don’t care what you are you can’t park in my spot. I am a paramedic in a place that has some HOAs and apartment complexes. We hate responding to the apartment complexes because there is nothing but assigned parking and no fire zones.

Basically, if we can’t find a space to fit in, we have to block the road.

My agency also uses first responder vehicles and ambulances. The first responder, as implied, usually arrives first, so we do our best to leave room for the ambulance to fit in. We get a call at an apartment complex, and I am in the first responder vehicle.

As I pull up to the address, by some miracle there is a spot only two apartments away. Great—I can leave the road clear for the ambulance.

As soon as I park, out comes this guy screaming that I can’t park there. I do the “are you serious” look and just say, “Medical emergency.” He says he doesn’t care and that I can’t park there. Keep in mind, my vehicle has enough lights to make a Christmas tree jealous. I just grab my stuff, lock the vehicle, and keep going.

He is screaming that he is going to call the cops. I tell him they are already on the way, since they respond to medical emergencies. A cop gets there while I am in with the patient and tells him basically to pound salt. The cop enters the apartment, and then this guy really goes full-blown entitled.

He enters the apartment and comes into the room where I am treating the patient. He starts ranting and raving about how I have to move my vehicle. I look at the cop and say, “Get him out of here.” The cop then seals his fate.

She asks the patient if she wants this person removed from the apartment and if she ever gave consent for him to enter. The patient’s response: “Get him the **** out. He’s trespassing.” Boom—the all clear. The cop gives him one last chance and tells him to leave or he will be arrested.

He doubles down. “I AM ON THE HOA BOARD. I CAN GO WHERE I PLEASE.” At this point, backup is called. The cop at least manhandles him out of the room. The ambulance arrives with police backup, and they get him out of the apartment so we can safely remove the patient. I’m not entirely sure what happened next, as I was in the back of the ambulance.

But when I got out, one of the officers approaches and says, “Sorry, but we need another bus. We had to tase him.” Policy for police is that if they tase someone, they have to be transported to the hospital by ambulance, as the taser spikes have to be surgically removed due to the barbs on them. We wait for the second ambulance, they take him, and I go back in service.

I found out a few weeks later he was charged with trespassing, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, and interference with government administration (AKA interfering with the scene of an emergency). All over a parking space that I would have been in for all of 20 minutes if he hadn’t created problems. I can only assume he took a plea deal, as I was never called to testify.

In the end, the ambulance left with the patient, and the cop left with the HOA president.

Medical emergencies don’t pause for parking rules.

