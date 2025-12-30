HOA Resident Finds Someone Else’s Car Parked In His Parking Spot, But The Situation Escalates When He Meets The Neighbors Who Parked There

Imagine having your own private parking spot at your apartment complex. If someone else’s car was parked there, what would you do? Would you park somewhere else, block in the car with your own car, or confront the neighbor?

His parking spot is his, my parking spot is also his I got home and somebody was parking in my spot. It is a garage attached to the apartment complex where I live. You buy and own a spot, the garage is accessible only to tennants, but there is no bollard on your spot. We mostly know each other. So I blocked the person in and left a note. My neighbors know my car and I am blocking only 2 other cars from leaving. I did send a message to them directly. If it is a quick visit, plumber or something. I get it.

In 4-5 hours somebody is knocking on my door. It is a neighbor I am seeing for the first time. He is angry, cussing, waving hands. I am apparently blocking his father’s car from leaving and he will call the cops. Cool, I am happy with the arrangement, call them. And I close the door. To note, when I open my front door, there is a very prominent camera facing at whoever is in my doorway. It record sound as well. I am just gonna claim I did not feel safe and show them the recording.

In another 15 minutes his wife is knocking. Now with a different tone completely. She asks me to move so her FIL can leave. I grab my keys and go there to move. The whole family is waiting for me. My greetings are not returned. Grandpa leaves and I start backing into my spot. Done, right?

No. At that point he jumps in front of me, not letting me park. I got out to ask what the problem is and apparently grandpa is coming back, he only went to pick something up. Grandpa is “disabled” (he has no car sticker or any visible mobility disability) and he cannot park in his spot, he cannot get out or fit well there. My spot is wider then most due to entrance to maintenance room being next to it so it is great for him. Again, that has an easy solution. I like being a good neighbor. While grandpa is visiting, I suggested I can park in his spot and grandpa can use mine. I do not mind.

But no, he parks HIS car there. Where is he supposed to park? Can’t I park on the street? I told he can park on the street. Nearest street parking is 10 minute walk. He proceedes to give me a bunch of excuses. He works hard. He is tired. He has family to take care of. He cannot walk for 10 minutes. His father is very disabled. His wife has spine/back issues. His son is alergic to the sun or something. His hamster has asthma (probably).

I just stood there, let him finish his speech and went to turn off the car. I was parked half way in. Good enough. I was blocking only one other car and I went on my way. In the mean time, I’ve posted this on something like the HOA message group and one sweet lady got back to me. They are her new tennants and she has already “taken care” of the situation. Hope it does not mean like in the Godfather…

