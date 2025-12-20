Home Depot Customer Said He Caught Workers Changing Prices On Products In One Of Their Stores
by Matthew Gilligan
Unfortunately, this is not the first time we’ve heard a story like this…
A man named Timmy took to TikTok and told viewers about what he witnessed at a Home Depot store…and he wasn’t happy about it.
Timmy said that he saw workers changing the prices of DeWalt tools in a Home Depot store and told viewers, “If you think the tariffs aren’t affecting things and you think that recession’s not coming, and you think prices aren’t changing, I just saw Home Depot and DeWalt reps raise something by $100.”
The TikTokker then showed viewers some different DeWalt products and he pointe out that one of the company’s chainsaw kits was priced at $349 and it used to be $249.
Timmy said, “It’s their biggest seller, and they said it’s not the only thing that’s going to change in price today.”
He added that he thinks the prices on everything, not just DeWalt products, will go up dramatically.
Check out the video.
@timmytechtv
I just saw tariffs affect prices in person. HD changing over 100 tool prices today alone. #tariffs –#HomeDepot #ThanksTrump
And here’s what folks viewers had to say.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this viewer shared their thoughts.
Well, this seems a bit sketchy, doesn’t it?
