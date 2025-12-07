Home Worker Is Totally Happy With Her Boyfriend Using Her Car For His Commute, But When His Behavior Calls Her Professionalism Into Question, She Begins To Reconsider

Working from home is a dream for many. The tiny commute from bed to your ‘office’, eating your own food and doing it all in comfortable trousers?

But working from home introduces a whole load of complications into your work day.

Your home is full of distractions, from chores that need doing to children and pets that don’t understand boundaries.

For the woman in this story though, there is only one issue when it comes to working from home.

And that issue is her boyfriend.

Read on to find out why he’s making her working life so complicated.

AITA for telling my boyfriend if he can’t be quiet during the day that he can’t use my car for work? My boyfriend and I are both 26 years old. We’ve been together for six years, we are not married. About six months ago we decided to move across the country. We know no one here and have no help. His car had various transmission issues that were too expensive to fix so we sold that car and share one between the two of us. It’s a car that I purchased recently, I pay the note and insurance 100% by myself. He uses it more than I do, considering he uses it for work.

Let’s see how they figured out this situation with the car.

He is a laborer, while I have a full time position working from home. We talked about this before we moved and decided since my field has a lot of work from home opportunities, that I would do that until we have two vehicles again. When we first got together it was the other way around and I didn’t have a car, but we both worked in person. I’d often end up waiting outside of my work place for hours before we opened so we were both able to go to work, and I’m not willing to go back to that.

But this situation isn’t working out so well for the couple.

Both of our hours are typical, 8am to 5p,. However he likes to take days off for various reasons whether he’s sick, taking a mental health day, etc. That’s fine, except for the fact that he plays video games for hours on these days and is incredibly loud. I mean yelling things that are not appropriate SUPER loud. We have a two bedroom apartment: one bedroom we sleep in and the other is our office/gaming room. I worried this would be a problem but he kept assuring me it wouldn’t. But when he is home during the work day, which is once or twice a month, he can’t keep quiet. He tries. But doesn’t. And isn’t willing to stay away from games until I’m done with work.

This situation was getting so frustrating that she felt she had to take action.

I feel bad asking him to be quiet during my work hours, and I’ve suggested him moving his desk into the living area where there’s more space between our desks/set ups, but he isn’t willing to. I would but quite frankly we’re low income and I don’t think I’m comfortable with the background it would provide me for work. My job is call/video chat oriented so it is imperative that we find a solution, but nothing I suggest works. My boss has confronted me about the noise now multiple times. This is my first “good” job and I don’t want to lose it.

Let’s see how she’s working to figure the situation out.

Fortunately, my management is understanding and instead of firing me they said if I don’t have a quiet place to work I’m welcome to come into the office. I don’t want to lose my job as I wouldn’t be able to contribute to our household costs or pay for my car. So after speaking with my boss yesterday, I sat down with my boyfriend and explained the situation. He said he shouldn’t have to be quiet in his own home, and that it’s his space too. I agreed but reminded him that I’m not asking him to be quiet for me – but for my job. He said he’d be more quiet. I reminded him we’ve been over this multiple times and that’s his response every time and nothing changes.

So she gave him an ultimatum.

So I told him if he can’t stay away from games Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm, that I would return to work in person and he would have to depend on Ubers and coworkers to get from home to work. He said he doesn’t feel like that’s fair or reliable. I think it is, and I don’t know what other suggestions I can possibly make or what I can do about this. We are a team and in this economy neither one of us can afford to live alone. We have a great relationship but I feel like we’ve hit a wall with this one. AITA?

The deal that they have made allows him to use her car for work, at no cost since she’s paying for it entirely, on the condition that he is quiet while she’s working to pay for the very car that he needs to use.

This is more than fair, and he needs to figure out that he can’t have his cake and eat it too. He can’t have his random weekday video game days, whilst also using his girlfriend’s car whenever he needs to.

It’s not fair, and it’s not sustainable.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that she was being completely fair.

While others called out his immature behavior.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged her to consider whether this man was right for her.

When you’re trying to work and other people are being noisy, it can be frustrating at the best of times.

But when that person is literally yelling inappropriate things while you’re on work calls, it risks calling your own professionalism into question.

The fact that her boyfriend doesn’t understand what a serious situation this is truly concerning.

It’s a huge red flag.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.