Homeowner Was Fed Up With This Kid Walking On His Lawn, So He Sprays Him With His Water Hose Every Day And It’s Become A Bonding Experience

WIBTA for spraying some kid with my garden hose daily after he walks all over our lawn I live with my wife and son and daughter. Recently, there has been this kid who comes by our house after playing soccer and either rides his bike or walks over the lawn with his cleats on his way home. It started out as me giving him stern looks whenever I saw him.

Things have since escalated in an unusual way.

Then it slowly progressed to me asking him to just go around. The last time I asked him to stop he made a point to stomp extra hard and twist his feet in to the grass to tick me off. Since then I’ve just been hosing him. The first time I sprayed him with the hose he ran off, but then for some reason he just started standing there while I hose him like he enjoys it. It’s now progressed to me sitting on my lawn chair pointing my hose at him and him just staring at me while he does so. Sometimes we even make small talk. I’m not going to lie; it started off as a really bitter relationship, but I’ve actually gotten to know the kid quite well.

Now it’s almost wholesome.

We talk for maybe 15-20 mins everyday, and he doesn’t seem to mind being hosed down after sweating hard playing soccer. He comes by daily and we just shoot the **** while I hose him and he stands there for a bit. Wife told me I need to stop, even after I explained it to her she said I’m making us look like childish idiots. I guess I could stop, but honestly it’s really funny waiting for him to come by and I see no harm in it. WIBTA?

